VW Korea promotes higher customer service through ‘We Care’ campaign

A promotional image for Volkswagen Korea’s “We Care” campaign (Volkswagen Korea)

Volkswagen logo (Volkswagen Korea)

Volkswagen Korea has been promoting the “We Care” campaign since last month, offering superior customer services to its longtime customers to reinforce customer relations, the company said Thursday.The We Care campaign began on Feb. 20 with the initiative of providing care services that focuses on people first. These include enhancing customer relations with multiple digital communication and consulting platforms as well as matching professionally-trained service personnel with customers for higher quality service, according to Volkswagen Korea.“There are many factors that make customers feel satisfied when it comes to service, but our main focus is on the attitude and mind of the people who deal directly with customers in order to help change people’s current perceptions,” a VW Korea official said in a statement.In addition, the company also announced plans to further invest in expanding its service networking. Volkswagen Korea is currently establishing new service centers and upgrading the services available in already existing centers.“As of now we have opened a new service center in Ulsan, but we are also constructing new service centers in Pohang and Busan. We are also aiming to complete the process of converting our Guri exhibition center into a service center by the first half of the year,” VW’s statement said, adding that the company is also working to have certain service centers open on both weekdays and weekends.Looking to offer fast and convenient customer communications platforms, the Volkswagen Technical Center operates the company’s Volkswagen Cam, a real-time video application to connect people with a VW dealer to provide live assistance.Along with the Volkswagen Cam, the company also offers its My Volkswagen communication platform, which allows customers to manage their vehicles service needs on various social media avenues as well as Kakao Talk.This article was sponsored by Volkswagen Korea.