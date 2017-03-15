Malaysia confirms Kim Jong-nam's identity with child's DNA sample: report

Malaysia has confirmed the identity of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un using a DNA sample from his child, foreign media reported Wednesday.



Investigators "confirmed the identity of the body as Kim Jong-nam based on the sample obtained from his child," Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying by AFP.





Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (R) (Yonhap)

The report did not specify the sex of Kim's child or how police obtained the DNA sample.Kim Jong-nam was killed at an airport in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13 after two Asian women allegedly smeared banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on his face.On March 10, Malaysian police officially confirmed that the identify of the North Korean man killed in Malaysia last month was Kim Jong-nam, the first son of later former leader Kim Jong-il.Malaysian police have said that Kim's next of kin should come forward to identify and claim his body, but no one has publicly shown up to do so. (Yonhap)