KakaoTalk to offer info on Korean presidential candidates

(Kakao)

South Korean mobile messaging giant Kakao said Wednesday that it is offering information on the candidates competing in the country’s upcoming presidential election via its Plus Friends function on KakaoTalk.Plus Friends is a promotional platform operated by KakaoTalk. Users can befriend diverse Plus Friends accounts -- run by diverse brands and companies -- to receive notifications and content in the form of KakaoTalk messages.As of Wednesday, a total of 10 Korean presidential hopefuls who have officially registered as candidates for the upcoming election have started Plus Friends accounts to better communicate with voters.Through their accounts, the presidential candidates will share their campaign promises, political agendas and public messages as well as their daily schedules with voters via KakaoTalk.“Plus Friends is an effective platform on which presidential candidates can publicize their campaign promises and agendas with voters via KakaoTalk used by some 42 million Koreans,” Kakao said in a statement.“We will continue offering services that can help foster a transparent election culture by allowing voters access to accurate and clear information.”By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)