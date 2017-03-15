LG to install EV charging stations at all offices

|(Yonhap)
LG said on Tuesday that it sealed an agreement with the Ministry of Environment to join a campaign that supports developing infrastructure for electric vehicles. LG became the first conglomerate to participate in the campaign.
Following the deal, LG will install charging stations at all of its 16 local business offices, including the company’s Seocho R&D campus in southern Seoul and LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.
The ministry said it will subsidize up to 4 million won ($3,480) to build chargers for every 100 parking spots, while the company’s entire parking lots can accommodate up to 11,000 cars. In total, there will be about 100 charging stations built across all the LG offices, and all LG employees can use the facilities for free.
“Commuting in electric vehicles will save employees a lot of cost,” a company official said.
“Since many employees spend most of their time at the workplace, providing free electric charging stations would also help expand the supply of electric vehicles.”
The ministry said there are about 2,526 electric car charging stations across the country and it plans to double the number by the year’s end.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)