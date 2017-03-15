Actor-singer Lim Chang-jung considers role in satire movie about Choi Soon-sil scandal

Lim Chang-jung (NH Entertainment Media Group)

Actor-singer Lim Chang-jung is reportedly considering appearing in an upcoming movie about the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil.According to local news outlets, Lim and fellow actors Lee Geung-young and Jung Ryeo-won have been offered roles in the new flick “Gate” by director Shin Dong-yeop and might take up the offer.The political satire comedy will feature an elite prosecutor who loses his memory after being involved in a traffic accident while investigating an influence-peddling scandal. He then seeks revenge on political heavyweights.Shin had initially planned to shoot the film after completing a movie about a treasure hunter during the Japanese occupation of Korea, but the director announced in November that he would shoot “Gate” first due to the Choi scandal.The corruption scandal led to Park’s impeachment along with the arrest of several presidential aides.Lim has enjoyed commercial and critical success for both his acting and singing career, receiving the best actor award at the 2008 Baeksang Arts Awards and recently winning the award for best ballad at the 2016 Melon Music Awards.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)