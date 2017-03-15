Korean airlines temporarily reduce flights to China

Korean air carriers are temporarily reducing flights to China, as the country’s unofficial ban on travel to Korea went into effect Wednesday.



The nation’s largest air carrier Korean Air said that it would be reducing flights on low-demand routes “under circumstances in which demand for China-bound flights will unavoidably fall.”



The ban, which lasts until April 23, will affect 79 flights on eight routes out of Korean Air’s 38 routes to China. The airline said that reservations for its China-bound flights has dropped about 10 percent compared to last year. Chinese routes make up 13 percent of Korean Air’s serviced routes.





(Korean Air, Asiana Airlines)