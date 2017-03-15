Tesla opens first showroom in Korea

Tesla Korea, the local distributor of Tesla cars, opened its first showroom in South Korea on Wednesday, offering a chance for local customers to see and experience its advanced electric vehicles.



The first Tesla showroom opened at a shopping mall in Hanam, a city located just east of Seoul.





The Tesla Model S 90D is on display at Tesla's Cheongdam showroom in Seoul. (Yonhap)

All visitors can see firsthand the US carmaker's vehicle models, while those who make prior reservations will be given a chance to actually drive a Tesla car, according to officials from Tesla Korea.The company is set to open an additional showroom in Cheongdam, a plush neighborhood in the capital Seoul, on Friday.Currently, only the Model S 90D is available in South Korea, with actual deliveries of the car expected to begin in June.The company, however, has been taking preorders for the Model X and the Model 3 cars as well.No dates have been fixed for the local launch of the two vehicles. (Yonhap)