Tesla opens first showroom in Korea

Published : 2017-03-15 10:31
Updated : 2017-03-15 14:55

Tesla Korea, the local distributor of Tesla cars, opened its first showroom in South Korea on Wednesday, offering a chance for local customers to see and experience its advanced electric vehicles.

The first Tesla showroom opened at a shopping mall in Hanam, a city located just east of Seoul.

The Tesla Model S 90D is on display at Tesla's Cheongdam showroom in Seoul. (Yonhap)

All visitors can see firsthand the US carmaker's vehicle models, while those who make prior reservations will be given a chance to actually drive a Tesla car, according to officials from Tesla Korea.

The company is set to open an additional showroom in Cheongdam, a plush neighborhood in the capital Seoul, on Friday.

Currently, only the Model S 90D is available in South Korea, with actual deliveries of the car expected to begin in June.

The company, however, has been taking preorders for the Model X and the Model 3 cars as well.

No dates have been fixed for the local launch of the two vehicles. (Yonhap)

