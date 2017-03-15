Korea lifts special travel warning on Guinea amid eased Ebola fears

South Korea has lifted a special travel warning imposed on Guinea for years as fear of the deadly Ebola virus has eased in the African country, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday.



The highest-level travel advisory calling for immediate evacuation was issued for the entire region in the west African country in August 2014 amid worries over the spread of the Ebola virus.



The ministry said that it lifted the travel warning as of Tuesday, as "the Ebola epidemic in Guinea came to an end in effect on June 1, 2016."



Citing continued political instability in Guinea since a presidential election in 2015, however, the ministry issued a "yellow" advisory for Guinea, asking its people to refrain from traveling to the country. (Yonhap)