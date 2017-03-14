Seo Tai-ji mulls 25th anniversary concert

Seo Tai-ji

Korean pop cultural icon Seo Tai-ji is mulling a concert to mark 25 years since his debut, his agency said Tuesday.SeoTaiji Company confirmed earlier reports that local production companies have approached Seo about a 25th anniversary concert.“We have had offers and held meetings. But nothing has been decided yet,” an official from the company told local media.The official noted, however, that the singer will certainly celebrate the silver jubilee of his debut in some form.Last month, he posted a letter to fans on his homepage saying that the 25th anniversary feels “more special.”“To think about it, the past 25 years feel like a huge miracle. So is the fact that we can share the same memories, rely on each other and grow old together,” the 45-year-old wrote.If a concert is confirmed, it will be the first public appearance of the reclusive artist since his February 2015 concert for his album “Quiet Night.”Having debuted in 1992 as the leader of Seo Taiji and the Boys, Seo has been recognized both for his commercially successful music as well as his experimental sounds.By Yoon MIn-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)