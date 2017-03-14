South Korea has world’s fastest internet

According to Akamai Korea, a branch of US-based content delivery network and cloud services provider, South Korea’s average broadband adoption rate reached 26.1 megabits per second in the fourth quarter of 2016.
|(Herald DB)
The world‘s average speed in the fourth quarter of last year recorded 7 Mbps, a 26 percent rise on-year.
The 4 Mbps broadband adoption rate in South Korea stood at 97 percent in the same quarter, the highest in the world. The country also has the highest internet penetration rate of 25 Mbps connection coming in at 34 percent.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)