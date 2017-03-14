BTS' 'Boy In Luv' video tops 100 mln YouTube views

The "Boy In Luv" music video by BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the South Korean idol group's fourth video to reach the milestone, its agency said Tuesday.



The view count for the video, uploaded on February 2014 on YouTube, stood at 100,274,422 as of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the team's agency.





(Big Hit Entertainment)

So far, BTS has four songs -- the three others being "Dope," "Fire" and "Blood Sweat & Tears" -- with over 100 million views on the global video-sharing platform.BTS released its latest album "Wings: You Never Walk Alone" last month. The seven-member team is currently on a world tour consisting of 19 shows in 11 cities, including those in Brazil, the United States and Thailand. (Yonhap)