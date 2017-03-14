Presidential hopefuls from minor parties meet

Potential presidential contenders from the two minor parties met Tuesday, possibly to seek an alliance ahead of the presidential election.





Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party (Yonhap)

Sohn Hak-kyu of the liberal People's Party and Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party held closed-door talks amid speculation that they may join hands to compete with Moon Jae-in, the front-running presidential hopeful, from the Democratic Party.Sohn and Yoo are set to compete in their party primaries with Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo and Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil, respectively.As Moon remains the dominant candidate in opinion polls, other presidential hopefuls from both conservative and liberal blocs have been seeking to join forces in what they call "the third ground." (Yonhap)