Korea’s most populous province to turn EV-friendly

Starting from June 13, those who purchase EVs in the province will receive a subsidy on a first-come-first-served basis. There will also be a requirement for construction in the region to feature parking lots that have EV battery charging stations
Newly built parking lots that can accommodate 100 to 299 vehicles are required to have at least one EV charging station, while those with the capacity to hold 300 to 499 vehicles should have at least two stations. Three stations should be installed in parking lots that can accommodate more than 500 cars.
In addition, those driving EVs in the province will be exempt from toll fees on three designated expressways and parking fees in public parking places.
Other provinces in South Korea re also promoting the use of EVs. Jeju Island -- where 2,200 EVs were registered last year -- aims to supply 7,000 EVs this year, with the help of subsidies from the state and local governments. The local governments of Seoul, Daegu and North Jeolla Province also announced plans to support EV buyers last year.
In June 2016, it unveiled a plan to inject 3 trillion won to support EVs in Korea, which accounts for more than half of the budget earmarked for battling fine dust in the nation.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)