[Graphic News] Cigarette sales drop for 3 straight months

Sales of cigarettes in South Korea fell for three straight months in February, following the government’s push to imprint health warning graphics on packages, government data showed Monday.Some 240 million packs of cigarettes were sold last month, down 14 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.The monthly sales have been on a decline since November last year, when 290 million packs were sold.The ministry attributed the sales drop to a government-led anti-smoking campaign.