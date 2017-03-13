[Kim Seong-kon] 'The man who would be king'

Rudyard Kipling’s novella “The Man Who Would Be King” is an account of two British adventurers in British India, Daniel Dravot and Peachy Carnehan, who go to Afghanistan to become kings of Kafiristan.Impressed by their rifles and white skin, the native people worship them as gods. Intoxicated by their newfound power, the two men become arrogant and tyrannical. Driven by voracity and gluttony, Dravot declares he needs a queen and therefore will marry a gorgeous native woman, against the warning of Carnehan.When the terrified native woman bites him as he tries to kiss her and he bleeds, the priests cry that he is not a god but a man. The natives execute Dravot and set Carnehan free after torturing him. Carnehan returns to India, carrying the head of his dead friend. Soon Carnehan goes mad and dies in an asylum.Kipling’s novella poignantly parodies the British imperialism of the 19th century, beautifully rendering the psychology of the imperialists who want to rule their colony as kings and gods.But the great author perceives the inevitable outcome of such vanity and avarice. The novella was inspired by James Brooke, a British man who became the first Rajah of Borneo, and Josiah Harlan, an American explorer who earned the title of Prince of Ghor. In the 1975 film version of the book, Rudyard Kipling, played by Christopher Plummer, is approached by two white men -- Dravot and Carnehan superbly acted by Michael Caine and Sean Connery -- who want to be king in Afghanistan. But they end up losing everything, including their lives.Recently, an American friend of mine made me smile by writing, “We have a self-appointed king for president.” Perhaps America is not the only country where people think they have a self-appointed king for president. These days, many other countries, too, have a president who wrongfully thinks he is an omnipotent king who can wield absolute power at will. Those overbearing self-appointed kings have one thing in common: They want to flex their muscles and resort to radical, violent measures. Those strong men can easily turn into dictators if things go awry.These days, however, you cannot become a king. If you think you are a king and try to act like one, people will resist you, not worship you. You cannot become a tyrant either. If you are a dictator, you may be able to savor the sweet taste of absolute power for a while. Soon, however, you are likely to face the consequences, perhaps even violent death; think about the tragic end of Muammar Gaddafy, Saddam Hussein and Nicolae Ceausescu. Few people predicted their brutal deaths and yet it happened. From their tragic deaths, people learned the lesson that notorious dictators usually have to pay for their tyranny in the end.Presently, humorous stories are circulating on the internet that Korea is surrounded by nations that have self-appointed kings for presidents. Indeed, observing the recent conflicts and clashes among our neighboring countries and watching the arrogance of their political leaders, we find the humor not totally ungrounded. Despite my humorous American friend’s anxiety, no one can become a king in the United States. In 1789, George Washington could have become a king, but he chose to be the president of the republic. That is the American spirit. How then would Americans allow a king in their country in the 21st century?Still, however, many nations have a self-appointed king for president today. As a result, experts argue that our age strikingly resembles the mid-20th century when Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin ruled with iron fists and boots. At that time, war was inevitable. Considering the similar situation, the rumor that another war may break out now as well and there is a strong possibility that the Korean Peninsula may be the trigger unnerves us.Unfortunately, our politicians seem busy with their presidential campaigns only, ignoring such woes and warnings. Before the election, the candidates are willing to prostrate themselves before voters. They come up with numerous hollow pledges and phony promises that they cannot and will not keep. Once they win the election and seize power, they will surely turn into self-appointed kings and begin wielding power arrogantly. We have been deceived by sly politicians again and again, and yet we have not been able to learn our lesson yet.Kipling, who was born in Bombay, India and served as a law enforcement officer in a British colony in Asia, warns us that “the man who would be king” will end up losing everything in the end. There are no longer king’s men in the 20th century either. There are only “all the president’s men.” After all, the president’s job is to preside over national affairs, not to rule the country as if he were a king.We do not need a king or an emperor. We need a great captain who can lead us in the right direction in this dark stormy night.--By Kim Seong-konKim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and president of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea. He can be reached at sukim@snu.ac.kr. -- Ed.