Korean boy band MAP6 will release its second album “No Surrender” in Japan on March 15, according to its agency Dream Tea Entertainment.“The title song ‘No Surrender’ has the group’s newfound resolve to step onto the new terrain of infinite possibilities,” the agency said Monday. In the released photo, the band gives off a “manly and renegade feel,” it added.MAP6 debuted in November 2015 with its first single album “Storm.” It has members Minhyuk, J-Jun, Sun, Sign and J-Bin. The band debuted in Japan in August last year.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)