KTLI digitalizes classical, contemporary Korean literature

The project involved digitalizing 28 classical pieces, which had been previously translated into English, French and German from Korean, as well as five works which were translated through the institute but had not been published abroad.
Titled, “The Digital Library of Korean Classics,” the 28 classical works include “Printemps Parfume,” “The Cloud Dream of the Nine,” “Korean Fairy Tales,” “Memoirs of a Korean Queen,” “Lives of Eminent Korean Monks: The Haedong Koseung Chun” and “The Classical Poetry of Korea” as well as other various folktales.
|A screen capture of the Google Play Book Store
The institute hosted the 15th International Workshop for Translation and Publication of Korean Literature last October, which invited experts from various fields and discussed ways to enhance the translation and promotion of classical literature in a modern world.
The 33 digitalized books can be reached on the following websites: http://library.klti.or.kr, https://play.google.com/store/books, ttp://archive.org, https://openlibrary.org and https://www.free-ebooks.net.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)