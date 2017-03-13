Singers Kwanghee, Lim Hyung-joo join Army

(Yonhap)

Kwanghee of K-pop boy band ZE:A and operatic pop tenor Lim Hyung-joo enlisted in the Army to fulfill their military duty on Monday.Kwanghee, who is better known as one of the six emcees for popular variety show "Infinite Challenge," entered a basic training camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, and Lim was sent to one in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday afternoon.After five weeks of basic training, Kwanghee will begin service in an Army band while Lim will join a regional Army unit.All able-bodied Korean men are required to complete 21 months of military service before the age of 35."I'll return safely. I hope all of you to be healthy, and please don't forget me," the 29-year-old K-pop singer said, saluting to his fans who gathered at the training camp to see him off.Kwanghee took part in filming the MBC shows "Infinite Challenge" and "Radio Star" up until he departed for the military.The popera singer was also seen off by his devoted fans."Don't cry. I'll return in good shape," he said when members of his fan club "Salley Garden" wiped tears from their eyes.Before enlisting, Lim left a message on social networking services for fans."I'll say goodbye to you, temporarily though, to complete my military duty. But please wait for me. I'll be back as a more imposing man. You won't forget me until then, right?" he wrote. (Yonhap)