GOT7 releases ‘Flight Log: Arrival’

Boy group GOT7 released its sixth EP “Flight Log: Arrival” on Wednesday at noon via online music streaming sites.The boy group also unveiled the music video of the 13-track album’s lead track “Never Ever” on the same day.“Flight Log: Arrival” is the last release in GOT7‘s “Flight Log” trilogy that started in March 2016 with the EP titled, “Flight Log: Departure.”All seven members of the group -- JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom – wrote the lyrics of 11 of the 13 tracks in “Flight Log: Arrival.“Singer-songwriter Park Jin-young, also CEO of JYP Entertainment which represents GOT7, helped to produce “Never Ever.”The seven-member group debuted in 2014 with its mini album “Got It?” which featured “Girls Girls Girls.”The boy group was to showcase the latest album for the first time on Monday evening via “GOT7 The First Stage” in Seoul.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)