GOT7 releases ‘Flight Log: Arrival’

|(JYP Entertainment)
The boy group also unveiled the music video of the 13-track album’s lead track “Never Ever” on the same day.
“Flight Log: Arrival” is the last release in GOT7‘s “Flight Log” trilogy that started in March 2016 with the EP titled, “Flight Log: Departure.”
|(JYP Entertainment)
All seven members of the group -- JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom – wrote the lyrics of 11 of the 13 tracks in “Flight Log: Arrival.“
Singer-songwriter Park Jin-young, also CEO of JYP Entertainment which represents GOT7, helped to produce “Never Ever.”
|(JYP Entertainment)
The boy group was to showcase the latest album for the first time on Monday evening via “GOT7 The First Stage” in Seoul.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)