Korea signs $13m deal with Ethiopia on customs clearance system

South Korea's customs agency said Monday that it has signed a $13 mln deal with Ethiopia to export an electronic customs clearance system to the African country.



Under the deal, South Korea's electronic customs clearance system called "UNI-PASS" will be installed in Ethiopia by 2020, Korea Customs Service said in a statement.



The logo of Korea Customs Service (Yonhap)

UNI-PASS is the brand name of the electronic clearance portal system developed by KCS.South Korea has exported the UNI-PASS system to a total of 11 countries, including Cameroon, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The total export value surpassed 400 billion won ($348 million), it said. (Yonhap)