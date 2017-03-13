Hong Sang-soo, Kim Min-hee confirm they are in love

Director Hong Sang-soo and actress Kim Min-hee came out into the open with their relationship during a press conference Monday after a screening of Hong’s latest film “On the Beach at Night Alone.”



Kim had clinched a best actress award for the film at the Berlin International Film Festival last month.



“We are in love with each other. The reason we said nothing to the press so far is because we felt there was no need to explain such a personal affair,” Hong said.





Director Hong Sang-soo (Yonhap)