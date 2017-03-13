Former aides, loyalists to assist ousted president

Former aides and loyalists to ex-President Park Geun-hye are coming to her assistance as the court's dismissal last week deprived her of state support and privileges normally granted to a former leader, according to political sources Monday.



Park returned to her private home in southern Seoul on Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment that parliament passed in December.





Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

Rep. Suh Chung-won and Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan of the Liberty Korea Party will supervise overall assistance and a handful of party lawmakers will provide legal and other necessary support, party officials said. Park's former spokesman, Rep. Min Kyung-wook, will also return to the role.Save personal security service, Park will be excluded from special treatment granted to a former president, including support for traffic, communication, offices, medical treatment and civic projects.Park will be provided with security services for up to five years, which can be extended up to 10 years. (Yonhap)