Actor Park Bo-gum wraps up Asia tour in Seoul

Park Bo-gum, the star of the 2016 South Korean TV series "Love in the Moonlight," has successfully finished his tour of Asian countries in Seoul, his agency said Monday.The actor met about 4,000 fans at Seoul's Kyunghee University, the last leg of his "2016-2017 Asia tour fan meeting," on Saturday, Blossom Entertainment said.Beginning in Malaysia on Dec. 10, the tour took him to eight Asian cities, including Seoul, for the past three months.During the latest event, Park heated up the atmosphere by unveiling various stories and photos from the Asian tour.The 23-year-old heartthrob also showed up in a Harry Potter costume and gifted a cake that he made on the stage, as well as his belongings, to fans in the second part of the event. In the last part, he turned into a radio DJ to directly communicate with his fans."It's regrettable that the time went so fast," Park said at the end of the meeting. "I'll try not to lose my beginner's mind so I can reward you for your support and love. I hope we will be able to keep this relationship of respecting and caring about each other in the future."Park rose to stardom in his role in the 2015-16 TV series "Reply 1988." He played the role of Crown Prince Lee Young of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who falls in love with a woman disguised as a eunuch in the KBS 2TV drama "Love in the Moonlight." (Yonhap)