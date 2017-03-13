Moon takes dominant lead among Democratic Party supporters: poll

Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, stood as the most favored presidential hopeful among the supporters of the liberal party, a poll showed Monday.



According to the survey conducted by Realmeter, 68.7 percent of the respondents who claim to be supporters of the Democratic Party picked Moon as the favored candidate, trailed by Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung with 14.6 percent and South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung with 13 percent.





Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

Among the supporters of the Liberty Korea Party of ousted President Park Geun-hye, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn received an approval rating of 70.2 percent, followed by South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo with 15.1 percent.From all respondents, 40.1 percent responded that Moon should be elected as the candidate for the Democratic Party, followed by An and Lee with 31.9 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively.As for the Liberty Korea Party, 21.6 percent said Hwang should become the party's candidate, followed by Hong with 7.2 percent.Former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je received 4.9 percent.The survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday on 1,014 South Koreans with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)