Parties accelerate preparation for primaries

South Korean parties on Sunday accelerated preparations to pick their candidates for an early presidential election triggered by the Constitutional Court’s dismissal two days prior of President Park Geun-hye.



The parties plan to finalize their candidates between late March and early April before a one-month campaign period begins for the election which will most likely to be held on May 9.



The ex-president’s Liberty Korea Party on Sunday decided to pick its flag-bearer on March 31.The party will begin applications for candidate registration between Monday and Wednesday, the party said. Three finalists for primary will be chosen March 18. A nominee will be announced during its national convention on March 31.The party also decided to permit additional candidate registration before opinion polls begin for the three main contenders, possibly on March 29.The measure leaves the door open for Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to take part in the primary belatedly.The largest Democratic Party said it plans to complete candidate nominations as early as April 3. If there is no candidate winning a majority, it will hold a run-off vote.The party will hold a series of primary votes from March 22 to April 2 with an electorate which is expected to exceed 2 million people.Moon Jae-in, former party leader and overall presidential frontrunner, garners overwhelming support from party members.The liberal People’s Party also finalized its primary rules on Sunday to elect its candidate in the first week of April. The nominee will be determined 80 percent by votes and 20 percent by opinion polls. A run-off vote will be held in case no candidates won a majority vote. (Yonhap)