[Health-tech Korea] Speclipse aims to increase early detection of skin cancer

The Korea Herald is publishing a series of articles highlighting South Korea’s promising start-ups in the emerging sectors of digital health care and next-generation medical devices. This is the fourth installment. -- Ed.



While humans have yet to reach Mars, unmanned missions to the planet have already begun. Since 2012, NASA’s rover Curiosity has been studying the planet’s rocks and soils by using laser induced breakdown spectroscopy, or LIBS.



The technology works by shooting a high-energy laser pulse at a sample to form a plasma. By analyzing the light generated by the plasma, it immediately discerns the sample’s properties and composition.



While researching LIBS for similar robotic explorations, one mechanical engineer in South Korea began thinking — “could this same laser technology be applied to humans?”



That curiosity led Pyun Sung-hyun, founder and CEO of Speclipse, a Seoul-based startup, to develop a laser-based diagnostic system that uses LIBS to detect early symptoms of skin cancer, including melanoma.





Speclipse founder and CEO Pyun Sung-hyun (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)