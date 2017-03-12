Stock market gains less than 4% under Park's term

South Korea's stock market advanced by less than 4 percent under former President Park Geun-hye's truncated administration period, far lagging behind other foreign rivals' performances, hit by a slump in economic growth and weak corporate earnings, data showed Sunday.



According to the data compiled by the country's bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, the country's broader stock market index, the KOSPI, closed at 2,097.35 points Friday when the Constitutional Court delivered a verdict to oust the now former president over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal centered on her close friend.

The index closed at 2,018.89 points on Feb. 22, 2013, a day before she was sworn into office, the data showed.



During the cited period, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 49.3 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 255 index soared 72.18 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rallied 38.83 percent, they showed.



The local stock market's performances under her predecessors' five-year terms fared relatively well, the data showed.



During the Roh Moo-hyun administration that ended Feb. 24, 2008, the KOSPI gained 173.65 percent, the highest among others.



The local stock market rose 19.71 percent during the Lee Myung-bak administration, the second highest.



Under the Kim Young-sam government that finished its five-year run on Feb. 24, 1998, the KOSPI dropped 19.61 percent, hit by the unprecedented financial crisis that battered Asia's fourth-largest country in late 1997, the data showed. (Yonhap)