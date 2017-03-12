Cosmetics companies gearing up for Osong K-beauty expo

According to North Chungcheong Province, 81 companies have registered to participate in the Cosmetics & Beauty Expo, Osong Korea 2017, which will take place from Sept. 12-16 at Osong Station. This is the expo’s fourth year.
|Buyers receive information about cosmetics at the Cosmetics & Beauty Expo, Osong Korea 2016 (North Chungcheong Province)
Major participants include The Saem and manufacturer Cosmecca Korea as well as foreign companies such as German firm Manufaktur B.W. Nobis. Companies from the Chungcheong area, such as Pion-tech, HP&C, and Beauty Collagen, have also registered to come to the expo.
The expo will mainly feature three areas: the business-to-business sector, the business-to-consumer sector and the export sector. It will allow companies to showcase their products, receive one-on-one exporting consultations and take part in conferences that will share ideas from industry leaders about the changing Korean cosmetics landscape.
Cosmetics makers will also have opportunities to meet buyers. To ease the cosmetics industry’s heavy dependence on certain countries such as China, the expo will be inviting buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It will also host more than 2,500 sessions to provide information on export strategies.
On the domestic front, smaller cosmetics makers will have a chance to meet with merchandisers from retailers including home-shopping networks, shopping malls and department stores.
“Despite having six months left to the expo, we are already seeing high interest and inquiries from leading K-beauty firms. We expect the number of participants to continue to grow,” said Ko Geun-seok, the head of North Chungcheong Province’s biotech policy division.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)