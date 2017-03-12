Hyundai Motor's G80 sells over 30,000 in Korea

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Sunday that it has sold over 30,000 units of the G80 midsized luxury car in the eight months since its launch here.



The automaker's G80, one of its luxury Genesis brand models, made its debut in the country in June last year.



Hyundai Motor Co.'s G80 (Hyundai Motor)

In late 2015, the carmaker turned Genesis into a separate brand that does not carry the Hyundai emblem to better compete with Mercedes and other foreign rivals on the global stage.Hyundai Motor said it has sold 30,628 units of the G80 model here since its June debut, which translates into monthly sales of some 3,800 units, which is in stark contrast with other local players' flagship models.Its smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp. sold 1,365 units of its top-of-the-line model, the K9, and Ssangyong Motor Co., the smallest automaker here, sold 395 units of its top model, the Chairman W, to local customers.Hyundai Motor also unveiled the EQ900, the top model under the Genesis brand, in late 2015.Hyundai Motor said it has so far sold 23,328 units of the EQ900. In the first two months of the year, 1,836 EQ900 units were sold here, it said. (Yonhap)