Hwang apologizes, calls for end to protests

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday apologized for the leadership vacuum that has resulted from President Park Geun-hye’s ouster, calling for an end to monthslong rival rallies that have deepened the political divide and intensified confrontation across society.The former prosecutor urged the people to respect the Constitutional Court’s decision as the citizens of a “free democratic nation built upon constitutionalism.”“We face the situation for the first time in our constitutional history in which the presidency is vacant by impeachment,” Hwang said at a news conference. “I am sad and devastated. I feel heavy responsibility for this crisis, and sincerely apologize to the people.”Referring to the weekly protests for and against the disgraced leader’s impeachment that have been taking place since late October, he said society is now entrenched in “serious conflict and confrontation.”Without reconciliation, the country will never achieve stable state affairs and the fair management of a presidential election required by law to be held within 60 days, the premier said.“Now is the time to accept (the court decision). … Though their thoughts and methods varied, and regardless of whether they were holding a candle or a national flag, they were out there with the same mind -- patriotism,” Hwang said.“But it is no longer desirable to expand the conflict and confrontation through the demonstrations.”Shortly after the ruling, Hwang moved to ensure the state administration operated as business as usual, making phone calls to the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, interior and finance. He also convened emergency sessions of the Cabinet and the presidential National Security Council.During the NSC meeting, the premier warned that North Korea may attempt to “maximize internal divide and undermine security posture,” such as by staging another military provocation.He urged the military to carry out the ongoing joint military exercises with the US in a “thorough manner” and maintain a watertight readiness posture so that it would be able to retaliate in case of any provocation from across the border.The acting president also instructed the Cabinet to launch preparations for a smooth handover to the next government, which is mandated to begin its term without any transition committee or related work.“There are concerns about social confusion due to the impeachment,” Hwang said. “North Korea could take advantage of this to accelerate the division of public opinion or instigate further confusion by committing a military provocation.”Defense Minister Han Min-koo held a video conference of major commanders around the country, raising the possibility of Pyongyang’s strategic and operational provocation and calling for a robust readiness posture.The Foreign Ministry said it has also issued a letter to all diplomatic missions here later in the day, informing them of the election time frame and saying existing diplomatic engagements will go on as planned.During his phone conversation with Interior Minister Hong Yun-sik, Hwang ordered efforts to prevent accidents at street rallies, as well as the spread of rumors and false information. Two pro-Park protesters died in the wake of the verdict on Friday.By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)