Photo of acting Chief Justice Lee with hair curlers goes viral

|Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi (Yonhap)
In the photo taken Friday morning, Lee Jung-mi was seen with pink curlers in her hair while heading to the Constitutional Court in Seoul for the final ruling.
Many Korean netizens commented on the photo, trying to figure out its significance.
“Lee must have been so busy and nervous on her way to the court, as she forgot to remove the curlers,” one of them said.
Some compared Lee with Park, who had appeared with her hair neatly done before an emergency meeting on the day of the Sewol ferry disaster on April 16, 2014.
According to media reports, Park had spent hours on the hairdo, although she claimed she had only spent 20 minutes.
Others said Lee might have been hinting at Park’s impeachment with the shape of the curlers, which resembles “8,” the number of justices who upheld Park’s ouster.
“Lee’s hair shows how busy and stressed she was at the moment,” an official of the court said.
“She must have forgotten the curlers.”
By Hong Dam-young (dyhong@heraldcorp.com)