Hwang calls on nation to accept court ruling, move towards unity

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday called on the nation to accept the Constitutional Court's ruling to dismiss President Park Geun-hye and work together to heal worsening divisions.



During his address to the nation, Hwang also made an emphatic appeal for political circles to join the efforts to restore national unity and move the country beyond the highly charged scandal that has gripped the country since late October.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during an address to the nation at the Seoul Government Complex on March 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

"South Korea is a liberal democracy based on the rule of law, and we all have to respect the Constitutional Court's decision," Hwang said."There are still those who cannot accept the ruling, but now is the time for us to accept it and end the conflict and confrontation we have suffered from."Hwang, in particular, expressed regret over the two citizens who died from injuries they presumably sustained during a violent street rally in Seoul in protest of the court's decision to oust Park."During a protest today, we have lost two precious lives, which is deeply sad," Hwang said. "There should never be such sacrifices any more, and there must not be any abrupt acts that threaten social order."Highlighting a "complex" web of challenges facing the country, including North Korea's ever-growing military threats, the rapidly changing contours of regional geopolitics and economic uncertainties, the acting president called for joint efforts to quickly stabilize state affairs."We also have to pick a new president within the short span of 60 days and rapidly stabilize state affairs," he said. "If there can't be unity beyond the confusion, we cannot stabilize state affairs and carry out the presidential election in a fair manner." (Yonhap)