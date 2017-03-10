Two dead at pro-Park rally

A Park supporter cries as she protests against the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach Park (Yonhap)

Two protestors who supported Park Geun-hye died Friday after sustaining injuries during a pro-Park rally, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove the former president from office, the police said.According to the Jongno Police Station in Seoul, 72-year-old Kim Wan-sik was taken to Seoul National University Hospital at around 1 p.m., after being found bleeding from his head near the court in central Seoul.Kim was reportedly struck by a heavy device that had fallen from a vehicle belonging to the police, while trying to climb up there in protest against the court’s ruling.Around the same time, another of Park’s supporters in his 60s, whose identity has not been revealed, fell down on the street, showing difficulty in breathing. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital.Police have confirmed the deaths of the two victims, but declined to reveal further details about the incidents, due to privacy issues.Earlier on Thursday, a member of a pro-Park online community said he would commit the act of “disembowelment” at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, along with other Park’s sympathizers, if the court decides to impeach the chief of state.In the post he put up on the website, he said he was “going to judge those who consented to the impeachment bill, including the Saenuri Party’s politicians and media outlets,” calling for more participation among members who “are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the President.”He said he would “prepare a 30-centimeter sashimi knife and a will” in the event of committing suicide.Police are investigating to find out more details regarding who uploaded the post.South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday unanimously upheld the impeachment motion against Park, which was filed by the National Assembly last December.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)