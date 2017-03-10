Neighbors relay hopes for next government

Following President Park Geun-hye’s ouster, Washington and Japan expressed respect toward the court’s ruling Friday, boosting hopes of greater cooperation with the next government here, while China called for political stability.



“It is up to the Korean people and their democratic institutions to determine the future of their country, and we respect their decisions,” US State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.



Washington looks forward to a “productive relationship with whomever the people of South Korea elect to be their next president,” he said, adding the US will remain a “steadfast ally, friend, and partner” to Seoul in the face of North Korea‘s threats.







Beijing, which has been taking economic retaliatory measures against South Korea over the plan to station the US' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system here, blamed Park for making the decision that "affected" bilateral ties."(Park) did many things for the South Korea-China relationship but affected its development by making the decision to deploy THAAD," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a news briefing.He declined to comment on Park's impeachment because it is a "domestic affair," but displayed hopes that South Korea would "regain political stability as soon as possible."Despite persistent historical tension between the country and South Korea, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida also echoed the US' view, offering an upbeat outlook for future collaboration with Seoul."Japan needs to promote cooperation with the new (South Korean) government in various areas," Kishida was quoted by Kyodo News as saying to reporters.The Constitutional Court's decision made headlines at home and abroad, with foreign media churning out breaking news reports and predictions about South Korea's political climate.The New York Times said that with her presidential immunity gone, Park will now face prosecutors probing into her bribery, extortion and power abuse charges, while the opposition has high chances of taking power in the next election and overhauling Seoul's approach to North Korea and China."Her downfall is expected to shift South Korean politics to the opposition, whose leaders want more engagement with North Korea and are wary of a major confrontation in the region," the paper said.US-based broadcaster CNN also delivered the news swiftly, with its website covered with such headlines as "Judgment Day" and "Park Out."The UK's BBC said the marathon protests that ignited the impeachment campaign have sent a "strong signal" that the cozy relationship between politicians and family-run conglomerates needs to change.Japan's TV networks such as NHK and TV Asahi, as well as Chinese state media, also conveyed the court verdict in real time. China's official CCTV even halted its live broadcast of the National People's Congress, one of the country's largest annual events, to inform the public about Park's ouster.Reporting on the decision, Xinhua and the Global Times cited criticism by opposition figures toward Park such as Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, as well as a "tearful mother and her daughter" -- anti-Park protesters who held placards that read "No THAAD."