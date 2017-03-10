Mobile data traffic doubles over impeachment ruling

Mobile data traffic doubled before and after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, a mobile phone operator said Friday, as people exchanged news of the historic ruling through their mobile messaging apps.



The ruling immediately removed Park from office, about three months after she was impeached by the National Assembly over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.

Lee Jung-mi, acting chief of the Constitutional Court, delivers the ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul on March 10, 2017. The eight judges of the court unanimously ruled to impeach Park, who is accused of colluding with her personal friend in extortion and misuse of power. (Yonhap)



The court began a session that delivered the ruling at 11:00 a.m.



SK Telecom Co., the nation's largest mobile carrier, said the amount of mobile data used by its customers between 11:00 a.m. and noon was double what is the norm for that time of day.



The amount of voice calls and traditional text messages, however, was similar to usual, SK Telecom said.



"Mobile data traffic surged as customers appear to send and receive related news via mobile messengers, instead of voice calls or text messages," an SK Telecom official said.



As of 11:30 a.m., the amount of mobile data used by KT Corp.'s customers rose 1.6 times compared with the same time a week ago, KT said.

LG Uplus Corp. said the amount of mobile data used between

11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. increased 1.4 times vis-a-vis a week earlier.

Some video streaming websites, which air live video footage of the verdict, experienced disruptions because too many users were trying to get access.



KakaoTalk, the nation's dominant chat app, did not unveil the amount of mobile data used by its customers before and after the ruling, citing an unspecified "internal situation."



However, KakaoTalk is said to have operated an emergency system to deal with a surge in mobile data traffic.



The nation's three mobile operators have deployed mobile telecommunication equipment at Seoul's central Gwanghwamun Square, where tens of thousands of people have gathered every Saturday for candlelight protests against Park.



SK Telecom, KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. each have deployed tens of cell towers and radio frequency stations at the square. (Yonhap)