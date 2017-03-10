FM Yun vows no policy change after Park's impeachment

South Korea's foreign minister called for diplomats stationed overseas on Friday to do their utmost in assuring host countries that there will be no change in policy direction even after the president was impeached, the ministry said.



Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se made the appeal in a telegram sent to diplomats working at the country's overseas missions after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Park Geun-hye over a massive influence-peddling scandal.

The court ruling immediately removed Park from office with an election to fill the void likely to take place in two months.



Yun also asked each embassy and consulate to work hard to maintain cooperation from other countries in dealing with the growing threat from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, while making efforts to prevent the unprecedented domestic political incident from hurting the country's overall credibility.



Meanwhile, the ministry said that it plans to send an official letter to foreign embassies and consulates in South Korea in a bid to let its partner countries know about the impeachment court and assure them that there will be no change in its foreign policy direction.