Frontrunner Moon says Park's ouster conforms to Constitution

Moon Jae-in, a frontrunner presidential candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party, on Friday welcomed the court's decision to expel Park Geun-hye from presidential office, claiming the ruling falls in line with the constitutional spirit.



(Yonhap)

Moon said the decision reflected the first article of Korea's Constitution, which stipulates "the Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic" and "the sovereignty of the Republic of Korea shall reside in the people, and all state authority shall emanate from the people.""The history moves forward based on the power of the great people," Moon said in a statement. "Korea will start anew based on this fresh and amazing experience."Amid the unprecedented political crisis of Korea, Moon has been enjoying strong approval ratings in local opinion polls.According to the poll conducted by Gallup Korea from Monday to Thursday, Moon posted an approval rating of 32 percent.In 2012, Moon lost against Park in a 51.6 percent to 48 percent vote.Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December on the corruption scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil.The Constitutional Court ruled Park infringed upon the Constitution, Public Servants Law and Public Servants' Ethics as she abused her status and power for her confidante's interests, which constitutes an unfair performance of official duty. (Yonhap)