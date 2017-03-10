Ex-UN head respects court's decision to remove Park

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday said he respects the Constitutional Court's decision to permanently remove Park Geun-hye from the presidential office, urging all Koreans of any political stance to embrace the ruling.



"As a Korean, the first impeachment of an incumbent president in the country's history is heartbreaking," Ban said in a statement.





Ban was a potential presidential candidate, but he bowed out in February, expressing disappointment with the country's political circles."The situation where the nation's voices were divided amid the confusion in state affairs for around four months must end," Ban said. "In order for that to happen, the people, especially those who protested against the impeachment, must accept the ruling.""Only then can the rule of law, which is the basic value of the Korean Constitution, stand upright," the former UN head said.Ban also asked the government to promptly come up with follow-up measures for political and social stability."Politicians from the ruling and opposition blocs, especially political and social leaders who plan to run for the top office, must make efforts to seek public unity," Ban added.Park was impeached by the parliament in December on a corruption scandal. The Constitutional Court on Friday upheld the ouster, removing Park from her office permanently. Korea must hold a presidential election within 60 days.(Yonhap)