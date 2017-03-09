Dutch Embassy declines to comment on Kim Han-sol

A man claims to be Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-nam (Yonhap)

Regarding the whereabouts of Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother who was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on Feb. 13, the Dutch Embassy in Seoul told The Korea Herald said it is “aware of these reports” but added that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs “will not comment on this matter.”A 40-second clip was posted on YouTube on Wednesday in which a man claiming to be the son of the late Kim says in English, “My name is Kim Han-sol, from North Korea, part of the Kim Family. My father has been killed a few days ago.” A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman are being tried in Kuala Lumpur for the killing.Kim Han-sol said he was with his mother and sister and expressed gratitude to an organization or person before the audio is cut off.The video clip was posted on the Youtube page of Cheollima Civil Defense, an unidentified organization. Cheollima Civil Defense thanked the Chinese, American and Dutch governments and an unnamed government for providing “emergency humanitarian assistance.”The organization also expressed gratitude to the Netherlands Ambassador to Korea A.J.A. (Lody) Embrechts for his “timely and strong response to our sudden request for assistance.”Embrechts, who started his post here in February 2015, also doubles as the top Dutch envoy to North Korea. From 2005 to 2009, Embrechts served as the Dutch ambassador to Malaysia. The Netherlands and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2001.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)