Transport Ministry recalls 97,038 vehicles, Renault fined 611m won

According to the ministry’s press release Thursday, of the overall total, 94,069 Renault Samsung SM6 sedans are being recalled. The Transport Ministry also announced it plans to charge Renault Samsung Motors with a fine of roughly 611 million won ($528,000) for violating safety standards,
|The SM6 passenger sedan from Renault Samsung Motors Co. (Renault Samsung)
Of the SM6 models manufactured between Oct. 5, 2015 and Oct. 24, 2016, 50,110 units have been found to have faulty plastic coverings over the brake pedal, which may interfere with the driver‘s acceleration and brake pedal operation, according to the ministry’s report.
Another 22,395 SM6 vehicles manufactured between Nov. 26, 2015 and Nov. 11, 2016 are being recalled for a brake lighting error, while 15,938 SM6 vehicles manufactured May 19 to Aug. 8 last year were cited for having defects with the child protection locks.
In addition, 5,626 SM6 cars manufactured from Jan. 21 to March 19 last year are said to have a glitch with the water pump pulley systems.
Range Rover Evoques manufactured from June 28, 2013 to Jan. 12, 2015 were found to have defects with their automatic transmission software. A total of 1,265 cars are being recalled.
For leakage issues with the fuel hose and fuel cooler, 837 Jaguar XF models from May 1, 2013 to June 15, 2015 and 85 Jaguar XEs from Dec. 16, 2014 to June 30, 2015 have also been added to the ministry’s list.
Other recall targets include 536 units from Maserati for fuel leaks, 198 from Mercedes-Benz for varying issues including central console defects and 48 Jeep Compass units for faulty engine sensor wiring.
The automakers said they will be offering free repairs for all recalled cars at their services centers.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)