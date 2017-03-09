KEB Hana Bank executive quits over scandal

A senior executive of KEB Hana Bank has quit for allegedly being promoted to his previous post with the backing of President Park Geun-hye's confidante, the lender said Thursday.



KEB Hana Bank said it accepted the resignation submitted by Lee Sang-hwa, who was in charge of global sales at the major South Korean lender, on Wednesday.



The logo of KEB Hana Bank (Yonhap)

Lee had been relieved of his duties as of Tuesday.Lee's departure came just days after special prosecutors said that Park's longtime friend Choi Soon-sil helped to promote Lee to the post in charge of global sales. Lee was given the newly created post soon after he returned from Germany in January last year.He is suspected of having helped Choi buy real estate and other assets in Germany. He is also suspected to have peddled his influence so that Choi's daughter could obtain special loans from the bank. (Yonhap)