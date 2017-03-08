Jay Park releases new single ‘Hulk Hogan’

K-pop artist Jay Park on Wednesday released “Hulk Hogan,” his first single of the year.



The song, written by producer Woogie, is a hip-hop track that is a follow-up to Park’s hugely popular album “Everything You Wanted.”



Starting off with chants of “Hulk Hogan flex on em flex on em,” the rapper shows off supreme confidence in himself and his “team,” indicating pride in his work and his hip-hop label AOMG.





The cover for “Hulk Hogan” (AOMG)

The unscheduled release of the single took place at noon via online music streaming websites including iTunes and Apple Music.Park, 29, gained popularity as member of the idol group 2PM. The group debuted in 2008 with an instant hit “10 Out of 10.” He left the boyband in 2009 after a controversy over an internet posting he had written as a teenager which some Koreans alleged were insulting to the country.Since then, Park has gained reputation as a solo artist, winning Musician of the Year award and Best R&B & Soul Album for “Everything You Wanted” at the 2017 Korean Music Awards.

By Yoon Min-sik



(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)











