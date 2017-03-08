Bong Joon-ho's new Netflix movie 'Okja' to be released on June 28

"Okja," South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's follow-up to his smash-hit "Snowpiercer," will get a worldwide release on Netflix on June 28, officials at the US streaming service's local PR agency said Wednesday.



The film is also set to be shown in South Korea in the same month, but the exact date for the domestic release has yet to be set, they said.





This image provided by Netflix shows An Seo-hyun as Mija in South Korean director Bong Joon-ho`s new sci-film "Okja." (Yonhap)

This image provided by Netflix shows Tilda Swinton in the new Netflix movie "Okja." (Yonhap)

"Whether to open in theaters and the schedule for the Netflix service in Korea are currently under discussion," one of the officials said.Co-written by Bong and Jon Ronson of "Frank," Okja tells the story of a young girl who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. The movie streaming service invested $50 million in the film.The sci-fi film was produced by three Hollywood studios -- Plan B, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company -- and stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal of "Nightcrawler" and "Everest," and Paul Dano of "Love & Mercy" and "12 Years a Slave." The cast also includes Korean actors, such as An Seo-hyun, Byun Hee-bong, Choi Woo-shik and Yoon Je-moon. (Yonhap)