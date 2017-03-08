Women receive less than 3% of promotions to executive positions

The ratio of women reaching executive posts was less than 3 percent of all promotions at the country's 30 biggest business groups this year, data showed Wednesday.



Only 37 female employees were tapped as executives at 18 conglomerates that announced their new lineups of senior managers this year, according to the statistics by industry tracker CEO Score.



Major conglomerates in Korea (Yonhap)

The figure represents 2.4 percent of 1,517 promotions.The proportion of female workers at the country's 30 biggest conglomerates is 24 percent.The total breaks down to 34 managing directors and three executive directors.Out of the 1,480 male workers who were promoted to executives this year, 303, or 20.5 percent, got promotions to executive directors or higher positions.Six business groups produced no female executives this year.They are POSCO, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LS Group, Kumho Asiana Group, Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Hankook Tire Co.Shinsegae Group had five female workers promoted to executives this year, 10.2 percent of all promotions.CJ Group came in second with 5.7 percent or four promotions, followed by Hyundai Department Store at 5 percent, with two promotions, and Lotte Group at 3.8 percent, with 10 promotions. (Yonhap)