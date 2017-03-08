Samsung launches more efficient, accurate LED module

T Type 2.5 Generation (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday it has launched a light-emitting diode module based on a fine chip scale package.Named “T Type 2.5 Generation,” the new LED module will be applied in outdoor lighting in tunnels and on streets.Samsung’s Chip Scale Package, known as CSP, is the company’s flagship package of chips for designing tiny electronics products.Users can achieve brightness a nd a color temperature of up to 5,700 Kelvin by combining more than two of the new LED modules.The latest module provides a color rendering index of 80, an indicator of how accurately lighting can represent real color, which is 5 points higher than existing lighting modules, according to the company.“The company will continue developing high-efficiency outdoor lighting modules through technological advancement,” said Jacob Tarn, executive vice president of Samsung’s lighting business team.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)