Video of alleged son of Kim Jong-nam emerges

A video has emerged in which a man claims to be the son of Kim Jong-nam, the recently assassinated half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“My name is Kim Han-sol, from North Korea, part of the Kim family,” the man says in the clip. “My father has been killed a few days ago. I’m currently with my mother and my sister.”
|(Youtube)
The 40-second clip was posted on the YouTube page of an unidentified group called Cheollima Civil Defense on Tuesday. In it, he shows his passport as proof of his identity but his information was blacked out.
In the wake of Kim Jong-nam’s death, concerns have been rising that his bereaved family may also become targets, considering his son Han-sol called his uncle a “dictator” during a rare interview with a Finnish broadcaster in 2012.
Han-sol went to the Sciences Po university in Paris and sought to continue his studies at Oxford University, but reportedly gave up this plan due to security concerns.
Cheollima Civil Defense said it has assisted Kim Jong-nam’s family with their relocation, expressing gratitude for the “emergency humanitarian assistance” from China, the US, the Netherlands and a fourth government it refrained from revealing.
|(Youtube)
“We have in the past addressed other urgent needs for protection. This will be the first and last statement on this particular matter, and the present whereabouts of this family will not be addressed.”
The group says it helps North Koreans seeking to escape their homeland or share information leave for “any place they want safely without any costs.”
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said it could not confirm the identity of the man in the video and the organization, refusing to comment on Han-sol’s whereabouts due to intelligence matters.
“I just saw it, so I don’t have any information about it. But most would assume he looks like (Kim Han-sol), though this should also be further verified,” ministry spokesperson Jeong Joon-hee said at a regular news briefing Wednesday.
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)