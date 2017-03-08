Korean Food Ministry, World Vision promote healthy diets for children

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Wednesday sealed a partnership with humanitarian aid organization World Vision to develop joint campaigns and education programs to help children follow healthy diets and form good eating habits.Under the new collaboration, the two organizations will work together to enhance children’s diets, jointly hold educational programs on children’s nutrition and promote the importance of children’s food safety.“Through this partnership, we expect to improve the well-being of our local children. We’ll continuously work to ensure that our children adopt healthy eating habits,” said Food Minister Sohn Mun-gi.The ministry has made similar efforts in the past. In March 2016, it signed a partnership with the Korea Scout Association, a youth organization, to host educational programs on healthy eating habits at local schools, it said.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)