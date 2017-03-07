Seoul to run second street art discovery project

Residents of Seoul, regardless of their nationality, are eligible to apply for the “Arts on Seoul’s Streets Found by Citizens” project, which will run from April through June.
|Participants of last year’s “Arts on Seoul’s streets Found by Citizens” project pose for a photo at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (The Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The selected 150 participants will undergo mandatory weekly education on public art theories before embarking on a mission to find and promote the hidden artistic gems of Seoul in groups of 10.
Each group will be joined by field experts and art connoisseurs. Their discoveries will be shared via the city’s official social media channels.
Once the field work is complete, the participants will vote for the most beautiful public art item and will be asked to make suggestions on ways to promote Seoul’s art scene.
In its second year, the project is part of the municipal government’s efforts to enhance the city’s artistic appeal through a greater variety of culture, architecture and street art.
“We hope Seoul will serve as an artistic city for tourists,” said Byun Tae-soon, Seoul City’s design policy division head.
Compared to cities famous for iconic and popular landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty in Manhattan and the 3-ton bronze sculpture Charging Bull on Wall Street, Seoul lacks memorable art and landmarks, city officials say.
In 2015, the Seoul Metropolitan Government allocated about 700 million won ($590,000) to increase the city’s public art assets to make them on par with those around the world. It recently announced a plan to build more landmarks in Seoul, starting with the April opening of an urban sky garden dubbed “Seoul-lo 7017.”
Those interested in the Arts on Seoul’s Streets Found by Citizens project can sign up at http://sculture.seoul.go.kr/archives/78014. Applications will be accepted until March 13.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)