Hyundai unveils new fuel cell concept car at Geneva Motor Show

South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. introduced its new green concept car, the FE, at the Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday, also bringing more than 10 other cars for the world to see.



The FE Concept is a fuel-cell based electric car that is designed to have a maximum driving range of more than 800 kilometers, according to the company.



South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co. unveils its new futuristic concept car, the FE Fuel Cell Concept, at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 7, 2017. (Hyundai Motor)

"The FE Fuel Cell Concept uses the fourth-generation fuel-cell system that is designed to provide the same power and performance of a gasoline engine, with a cruising range of over 800 kilometers," the carmaker said in a press release."The new technologies used in the concept car will also be used in new fuel cell cars currently being developed for launch early next year," it added.The new concept car was one of 18 vehicles showcased by Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp. at the Geneva motor show.They included the Hyundai Tucson FCEV, Hyundai's first commercialized fuel cell vehicle currently sold in 17 countries, according to the company. The car is marketed as the ix35 Fuel Cell in the European market.Another one was the Hyundai i30 Wagon, also making its global debut at the ongoing motor show.The i30 is a small family car, designed specifically to meet the tastes of European consumers, the company said in a press release.The i30 wagon is the latest addition to the lineup of i30 cars and is set to be officially launched in Europe in the second half of the year, it added."Hyundai Motor Group is working to become the No. 1 Asian brand in the European market by 2021 in terms of both sales and customer satisfaction," Thomas Schmid, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Europe, was quoted as saying.Other vehicles included the Kia Stinger, the new and first sports sedan by Kia Motors, along with the full lineup of the Hyundai Ioniq green cars that include the Ioniq EV, the Ioniq Hybrid and the Ioniq PHEV. (Yonhap)