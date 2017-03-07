KCON to be held in 5 cities

|Korean artists wave to fans at the KCON 2016 event held at Prudential Center, New York, June 24, 2016. (CJ E&M)
The event in Mexico will feature a star-studded lineup for its evening concerts: Bangtan Boys, EXID and NCT 127 for the first night, and Astro, Monsta X and Red Velvet for the second evening.
|Bangtan Boys (BTS) performs at the KCON 2016 event held at the Prudential Center, New York, June 25, 2016. (CJ E&M)
Since starting off as a one-day event in Irvine, California, in 2012, the convention has grown to attract some 350,000 people over its five-year run. In 2016, KCON reached Europe and the Middle East for the first time with events in Paris and Abu Dhabi.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)